Officer transferred to long-term care facility after having COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been released from the hospital after contracting novel coronavirus in April.

HPD Detective Ray Cervantes, 57, has officially been discharged. However, according to Chief Art Acevedo, Cervantes still "hasn't completely recovered."

After being in intensive care and on a ventilator during his stay, Cervantes will now be transferred to a long-term facility where he will continue recovery.

Additionally, over thirty-one HPD officers have tested positive for coronavirus.



