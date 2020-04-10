HPD officer in critical condition after positive COVID-19 test

On behalf of the family of @houstonpolice Homicide Cold Case Unit Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes, thank you for praying. Ray is on a ventilator and is in critical condition as a result of #COVID. Please pray for him, his wife Liz, and their extended family.#RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/81qG7Uh0iZ — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer's wife is asking Houstonians to pray for her hospitalized husband.Chief Art Acevedo and the Houston Police Officers union told ABC13 Detective Ray Cervantes is on a ventilator and in intensive care. He's been in ICU for a week after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened. The union said he is in critical but stable condition.Cervantes' wife also tested positive for the virus. She is recovering at home. On Thursday, she asked Chief Acevedo to announce his name and ask Houstonians to lift them up in prayer. The family said he has made some improvement.Cervantes is 57 years old and has worked for HPD since the early 90s, most recently on the Cold Case Murder squad.