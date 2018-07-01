K-9

Houston police K-9 dies after 7 years of service with department

Houston police K-9 dies after 7 years of service with department (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A K-9 from the Houston Police Department died Saturday night, according to authorities.


"We are sad to report that one of our K-9s, Jake, died last night of natural causes," HPD said in a tweet.

Officers say Jake would have been 11 years old in August. He served with the department for seven years alongside senior police officer Brian Schmidt.

Jake was also shot twice in February of this year, Eyewitness News reported. He was wounded in the mouth area and the neck. Both wounds were considered "through and through" gunshots, and no vital organs or arteries were damaged.

"Jake's service to the community will be missed," HPD said.

RELATED: HPD K-9 officers help take down thousands of suspects
A big Foti High Five to the HPD K-9 officers who have helped take down thousands of suspects.

