HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers continue to keep homicide Det. Ray Cervantes in their hearts and minds. Cervantes remains in an intensive care unit fighting COVID-19.On Tuesday, Chief Art Acevedo presided over a moment of silence and prayer vigil for his dective.The 27-year veteran of HPD has been slowly improving since he was admitted and placed on a ventilator, according to Acevedo."Thank you all for your prayers for Det. Ray Cervantes," Acevedo tweeted Monday. "Please pray for him, his family, and all who are fighting #COVID19."Acevedo is also facing additional members of his HPD family with the coronavirus. There are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among his sworn officers. Acevedo also said 70 officers and other sworn members of the department are in quarantine.