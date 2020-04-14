Coronavirus

LIVE: HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers are holding a prayer vigil Tuesday afternoon for homicide Det. Ray Cervantes, who is in an intensive care unit fighting COVID-19.

The 27-year veteran of HPD has been slowly improving since he was admitted and placed on a ventilator, according to Chief Art Acevedo.

"Thank you all for your prayers for Det. Ray Cervantes," Acevedo tweeted Monday. "Please pray for him, his family, and all who are fighting #COVID19."

The vigil is slated for 2:30 p.m. at HPD headquarters. You can watch it live in this post.

Acevedo is also facing additional members of his HPD family with the coronavirus. There are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among his sworn officers. Acevedo also said 70 officers and other sworn members of the department are in quarantine.





