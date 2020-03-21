Houston police chief and Harris County sheriff tweet about potential release of inmates

To help stop the spread, Harris County is making plans to release certain inmates.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter Saturday morning to comment on the recent update.
"Here's a thought on the release of jail detainees without a plan," he tweeted. "Pre-trial detainees are immuno-compromised and have limited access to healthcare so you let them out into the public during a pandemic? When there are health services in the jail?!"
These are some of the most responsible people in society, they will certainly self quarantine & exercise social distancing just like the responsible actions that got them arrested in the first place. Activism by officials places society & those previously detained at greater risk— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez responded, saying there are very limited services and no capacity for ICU care in the jail.
He went on to say, with limited room the virus can spread like wildfire there and if someone older or with frail health gets the virus, it can be a death sentence.
The conversation continued on for a few more tweets.
The folks you have discussed releasing with me are low risk offenders. Has that changed? Judge Dasean Jones released a suspect charged with murder?— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020
What level of risk from criminal offense are you all going to pass on to the General public?
The public needs to know if this is what Harris County judges and other county elected officials consider compassionate release? What are the specific offenses. How will the be tracked? Who are they being released to? Where will they go? Will the be screened? Public need to know.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 21, 2020
I agree. Can’t speak for others, I’ve been clear, “non-violent”, prioritize seniors w/underlying disease, pregnant-women. We have over 7,000 pre-trial persons. We have no say in individual decisions judges make in their courtrooms, but we are not involved with that. https://t.co/kNKBqNAp8P— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020
The other challenge to the myth of inmates & personnel being better served while incarcerated, is that the churn does not stop. Currently have 8,000 individuals, most pre-trial, in tight quarters. While bookings are down, arrests do not stop, so new persons come in daily. Plus— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020
personnel come in/out daily. Virus is in our community, community spread is real, concerned for jail & first responders that can’t work from home. Complex issue, no perfect solutions.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 21, 2020