Society

Houston police chief and Harris County sheriff tweet about potential release of inmates

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coronavirus cases in the Houston-area have entered the triple digits, with more than 100 people testing positive by Saturday morning.

To help stop the spread, Harris County is making plans to release certain inmates.

SEE ALSO: Arrests by HCSO drop, inmates in Harris Co. jail to be released amid COVID-19 threat

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter Saturday morning to comment on the recent update.

"Here's a thought on the release of jail detainees without a plan," he tweeted. "Pre-trial detainees are immuno-compromised and have limited access to healthcare so you let them out into the public during a pandemic? When there are health services in the jail?!"




Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez responded, saying there are very limited services and no capacity for ICU care in the jail.

He went on to say, with limited room the virus can spread like wildfire there and if someone older or with frail health gets the virus, it can be a death sentence.




The conversation continued on for a few more tweets.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston police departmenttwitterharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Dave Ward talks about social distancing amid pandemic
4-year-old boy found dead in home
Mayor Turner addresses contaminated water rumor
Here's when the next wave of rain rolls through this weekend
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 123
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Houston mayor inspects free COVID-19 test site for seniors
Show More
Mattress Mack hosts free pet food drive with Houston SPCA
Astros' Carlos Correa has some advice worth repeating
Experts recommend virtual playdates for kids
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
METRO bus front doors off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News