How you can rock with American Idol's Uché this weekend

im headling the Mayors Holiday Spectacular this Saturday along with @chloexhalle Houston Tribe come thru, it’s televised. Lets be on tv. pic.twitter.com/51HVno9MBP— Uché (@UcheSings) November 26, 2019
The Sugar Land native will headlining the event along with Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle.
Uché received rave reviews for his spectacular high energy American Idol performances and eccentric wardrobe. Idol Judge Lionel Richie aptly branded him, "Mr. Entertainment", after a series of show stopping performances commenting that his stage presence was of a caliber that could not be taught.
WATCH THE LIVE STREAM ON ABC13.com: SATURDAY, NOV 30, 6-8PM
