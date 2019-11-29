How you can rock with American Idol's Uché this weekend

im headling the Mayors Holiday Spectacular this Saturday along with @chloexhalle Houston Tribe come thru, it’s televised. Lets be on tv. pic.twitter.com/51HVno9MBP — Uché (@UcheSings) November 26, 2019

Beyonce's protégés Chloe x Halle will headline this year's event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular is happening this weekend at Hermann Square at City Hall and it's your chance to party with 2019 American Idol top 10 finalist Uché.The Sugar Land native will headlining the event along with Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle.Uché received rave reviews for his spectacular high energy American Idol performances and eccentric wardrobe. Idol Judge Lionel Richie aptly branded him, "Mr. Entertainment", after a series of show stopping performances commenting that his stage presence was of a caliber that could not be taught.