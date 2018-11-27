SOCIETY

Giving Tuesday: How you can help others on the day of charity

How you can help others on Giving Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Holiday season is in full swing, and local businesses and charities are encouraging Houstonians to open their hearts and wallets for Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was originated in New York City as a way of promoting giving and volunteering around the world.

The annual event encourages people to be charitable after indulging in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The day is traditionally scheduled the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 27 this year.

Some of the businesses and organizations taking part include:

The Giving Business
Business owner Jason Burch has pledged to give 100 percent of his business' revenue to the organization Project Meet Me Half Way.

The special runs now through the end of the year.

Blankie Tails
This company isn't local, but for every blankie purchased on Tuesday, Blankie Tails will donate a blankie to a child at Candlelighters in New York City.

YMCA of Greater Houston
The YMCA will be accepting single gifts or pledges to pay for a child's summer camp tuition, support a teen in a outreach program, help a family in YMCA Cullen Family Camp, or fund two youth swimming lessons.

Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation
The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation is asking Houstonians to volunteer throughout the month of December, or donate to help contribute books to children in need.

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with HGTV's Property Brothers to match your donation dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 until midnight.

Make-A-Wish America
The Make-A-Wish Foundation needs your help to grant 30 wishes to children facing critical illnesses.

Guitar for Vets
This organization is raising money to provide veterans with the healing power of music.

PayPal and Facebook
PayPal and Facebook are partnering up to match up to $7 million in donations.
