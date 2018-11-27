How you can help others on Giving Tuesday

Today is #GivingTuesday! Today our community is coming together for 24 hours of extraordinary giving to create lasting change in the lives of children facing critical illnesses. https://t.co/AEo4XEQc6x pic.twitter.com/l2VNPZiEQE — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) November 27, 2018

Holiday season is in full swing, and local businesses and charities are encouraging Houstonians to open their hearts and wallets for Giving Tuesday.Giving Tuesday was originated in New York City as a way of promoting giving and volunteering around the world.The annual event encourages people to be charitable after indulging in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.The day is traditionally scheduled the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 27 this year.Some of the businesses and organizations taking part include:Business owner Jason Burch has pledged to give 100 percent of his business' revenue to the organization Project Meet Me Half Way.The special runs now through the end of the year.This company isn't local, but for every blankie purchased on Tuesday, Blankie Tails will donate a blankie to a child at Candlelighters in New York City.The YMCA will be accepting single gifts or pledges to pay for a child's summer camp tuition, support a teen in a outreach program, help a family in YMCA Cullen Family Camp, or fund two youth swimming lessons.The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation is asking Houstonians to volunteer throughout the month of December, or donate to help contribute books to children in need.Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with HGTV's Property Brothers to match your donation dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 until midnight.The Make-A-Wish Foundation needs your help to grant 30 wishes to children facing critical illnesses.This organization is raising money to provide veterans with the healing power of music.PayPal and Facebook are partnering up to match up to $7 million in donations.