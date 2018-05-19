ROYAL WEDDING

How to watch the royal wedding: times, details for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's everything you need to know to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on May 19.

Royal wedding fans, Saturday is the big day! Whether you're hosting an early-morning party with all your friends or setting your alarm to sneak into another room and watch with headphones, it's time to make your plans to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot.

Here's everything you need to know to watch:

What time is the royal wedding?

The ceremony begins at noon GMT | 7 a.m. ET | 4 a.m. PT and lasts for one hour. Cameras are allowed inside.

After the ceremony, the couple will take a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle, where more than 2,600 invited guests will catch a glimpse of the new bride and groom.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years

How do I watch the royal wedding from home?

ABC News' coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET and will last for five hours. You can watch the coverage by tuning into ABC on your TV or by streaming it HERE and on ABCNews.com, GoodMorningAmerica.com, mobile apps, social platforms and streaming video devices.

Speaking of the ABC News app, a special new augmented reality (AR) experience is being rolled out for the royal wedding. When you download the app on an iOS device, you can pose with 3D versions of the royal carriage or the Queen's Guard, and you can share your photos.

Are there other ways to watch the royal wedding?

If you'd rather watch on the big screen, now is the time to buy your tickets. Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be shown at 10 a.m. local time in theaters around the country.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
Related
Royal wedding fans can watch in theaters
See the royal wedding invitations
Harry and Meghan: Everything to know about the royal wedding
ROYAL WEDDING
Get Meghan Markle's look with this royal wedding dress knockoff
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News