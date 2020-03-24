Society

Great American Takeout encourages Americans to support local restaurants during coronavirus pandemic

As restaurants around the country scale back their operations to take-out and delivery only to comply with social-distancing requirements, a new social media campaign encourages those who can do so to continue supporting local eateries.

It's called the Great American Takeout, and it encourages Americans to order pick-up or delivery orders from local restaurants on Tuesday, March 24, and beyond to support local jobs and to help the restaurant community stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to local restaurants in cities around the country, larger chains like Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, Modern Market, Tocaya Organica, The Coffee Bean & Tea Lea, Torchy's Tacos, Chevys Fresh Mex and The Habit Burger Grill have also thrown their weight behind the movement.

Many are also offering free or discounted delivery to encourage the public to participate while also abiding by social-distancing recommendations.

