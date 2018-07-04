How to have fun in Houston on a rainy day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3617444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New indoor GlowZone has many fun activities

iRise trampoline opens in northwest Harris County

Take a look at the new EaDo soccer bar

Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston.

Don't let a little drizzle ruin your day! Even when the rain is falling in the Bayou City, there's tons to do around town. Check out the video above for the best indoor activities around Houston, and see below for other fun things to do.