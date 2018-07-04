How to have fun in Houston on a rainy day

Don't let a little drizzle ruin your day! Even when the rain is falling in the Bayou City, there's tons to do around town. Check out the video above for the best indoor activities around Houston, and see below for other fun things to do.Indoor play park GlowZone is open in northwest Houston
iRise Trampoline & Fitness Park open near Willowbrook Mall
Former Dynamo Brian Ching opens soccer-themed bar in Houston
Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston
