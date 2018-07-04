SOCIETY

How to have fun in Houston on a rainy day

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's everything you can do in Houston when it's raining! (KTRK)

Don't let a little drizzle ruin your day! Even when the rain is falling in the Bayou City, there's tons to do around town. Check out the video above for the best indoor activities around Houston, and see below for other fun things to do.

Indoor play park GlowZone is open in northwest Houston


EMBED More News Videos

New indoor GlowZone has many fun activities

iRise Trampoline & Fitness Park open near Willowbrook Mall

EMBED More News Videos

iRise trampoline opens in northwest Harris County

Former Dynamo Brian Ching opens soccer-themed bar in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Take a look at the new EaDo soccer bar

Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston


EMBED More News Videos

Formula Racing Center opens new indoor location in Houston.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyout and about with abc13fun stuffHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News