How to get rid of ants in your house

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're fighting back against pests in your home, here are some money saving strategies to keep ants away.- Make sure you seal up any containers that contain sugar. Also, quickly clean up any spills like honey, maple syrup and sugar. House ants will scout anything that contains sugar and completely take over.- These pests usually tunnel through wood that may have been damaged by water. It will pay to fix any leaks around your home as quickly as possible.Make sure you watch your showers, bathtubs and windows closely. Also, try testing ant baits. It may take some time to find one that will work for your home, but it will stop the ants from invading your space.Finally, wipe off house plants, especially indoor house plants. Aphids are insects that spend their lives on plants and secrete a clear, sweet liquid that ants love. Also, consider placing insect control spikes in the soil of your plants.