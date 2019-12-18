graffiti

Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's iconic "Be Someone" graffiti got an edit once again.

The words were completely wiped out Wednesday with what appears to be black paint.

Last month, the words "Be Sus" was shown painted on the trestle that spans over I-45 into downtown. It wasn't known how the altered saying fit into the context of the "Be Someone" message.

The iconic graffiti has been vandalized or altered before, only for the saying to reappear.

In the past, the person behind the art spoke anonymously with ABC13.

"I get it. It's vandalism, but it's in a different sense, too, if you just take those words and apply it to yourself, it might mean something to you," he told ABC13 in 2016.

