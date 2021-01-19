Society

Houstonians celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Related topics:
societyhoustonmlk daymlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden, now president, says 'democracy has prevailed'
TSU students celebrate historical Inauguration Day
Brantley reportedly passes on joining Springer in Toronto
Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old boy's death
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Dense sea fog rolling into Houston
I-10 East shutdown planned this weekend for bridge work
Show More
Here's why Harris is No. 49 while Biden is No. 46
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
Wife makes plea to public after losing husband to COVID-19
Man robbed in Spring Branch; suspect shoots and kills his dog
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
More TOP STORIES News