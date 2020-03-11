Houston Zoo closed until April 3 for COVID-19 outbreak precaution

Houston Zoo

The Houston Bar Association canceled all of its scheduled Friday and Saturday veterans legal clinics held at DeBakey VA Medical Center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics until further notice.

Harris County District Courts have suspended jury service from Friday, March 13 to Friday, March 20. Jurors who have received a summons for these dates do not need appear and do not need to reschedule.

Houston Ballet has decided to cancel this month's performances of Forged in Houston and move the dates to May 21-31.

The Alley Theatre has canceled all performances, events, camps and classes through March 31. All scheduled events after March 31 are expected to take place as planned.

The McDonald's Houston Children's Festival.

RodeoHouston

Greater Houston Partnership cancelling all events through April

Tour de Houston (rescheduled)

18th Annual Run for the Rose reschedule for October 18

Bayou City Classic

Fans will not be allowed to attend any March Madness games

All events have been cancelled at Discovery Green through April 1, but The Roller Rink, The Lake House and The Grove will stay open.

The Bayou City Art Festival scheduled for March 27-29 in Memorial Park has been postponed.





Lakewood Church canceled public services for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. Services will be streamed on the church's Facebook page, YouTube and online at LakewoodChurch.com.

The University of Houston has canceled its Frontier Fiesta 2020 due to COVID-19 and emergency health declaration

All Buffalo Bayou Partnership events and programs beginning March 12 until April 1

Project Row Houses canceled the opening event and market for Round 51:Local Impact II on Saturday, March 14; Expected to resume Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 12-5 p.m.

Tomball German Festival

Grand Slam/Astros Fun at Bat for Youth Baseball events scheduled for March 12 - 31

H-Town Soccer for Success Academy Monday scheduled for March 12 - 31

Youth Soccer Tournament/Soccer for Success Tournament at Mason Park scheduled for March 14 - 15

Hands Percussion Malaysia on March 20 and Noche Caliente with Ismael Miranda on March 21 at Miller Outdoor Theater will be postponed

Mandala Earth Flow at Emancipation Park on March 28

Heights Kids' Day of Music at Love Park on March 28

Trash Bash at various locations on March 28

Children's Festival at Sam Houston Park from April 4 - 5

Japan Festival Houston at Hermann Park, from May 2 - 3 is postponed potentially to the fall

The Montgomery County Fair has been canceled

Rock the Row free concert series in Hughes Landing in The Woodlands, originally scheduled for March 19, March 26 and April 2, will resume in the summer with dates to be announced.

Friday Night Bites in Bridgeland, originally scheduled for March 13, is currently expected to resume on April 3.

Founders Club Tree Dedication Ceremonies and House Concerts in Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hills, previously scheduled for March 27 and March 28 respectively, will be rescheduled for April 24 and 25.

Houston Parks and Recreation Department produced and co-sponsored events in the month of March

Cirque du Soleil's ALEGRIA show beginning Thursday, March 12 until April 12.

The Hobby Center's Paw Patrol Live show postponed until further notice.

Stages Theatre canceled performances through Sunday, March 22.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several events have been canceled or postponed amid the growth of concerns regarding coronavirus.For the events that required tickets, ticketholders should follow refund instructions from the vendor.Emergency health declarations were announced Wednesday for the city of Houston and Harris County in light of the first non-travel related coronavirus case in the region.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo made the announcement as word got out of the abrupt closure of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a large-scale, 18-day event attended by millions of people each year.The zoo released a statement saying that it will close at 7 p.m. and remain closed until April 3.It reads, in part: