Houston veteran celebrated on 'Good Morning America' for her volunteer work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman who has dedicated her life to serving others could barely contain her excitement as she was honored on 'Good Morning America' on Monday morning.

Jackie Pierce, who's lovingly known as Sista, is a Houston native with a spirit as big as Texas. Pierce served in the Army, and now runs her church's community food bank.

Her sorority sisters nominated her for the #MakeYourMonday award from GMA.

"I can't even talk. This is unbelievable," Pierce said.

Pierce, who thought she was going on a girls trip with her friend to New York City, was surprised to know that she had been chosen as the recipient of the #MakeYourMonday award.

Her sorority sisters, who described her as "the glue that keeps their group together," say they couldn't think of anyone more deserving of the award.

During Pierce's surprise on GMA, the cast honored her with a limo ride to a day full of pampering at the Bliss Spa in New York City.

Pierce, who was overwhelmed with joy, wanted to thank her Mt Hebron Baptist Church members for their service in the community.

She says her pastor, Dr. Max A. Miller, uses his own money to fund their church's food bank.

"His passion was to help those that are less fortunate than we are so he established the food bank," Pierce said. "It's hard work, but we enjoy it and we do it every week."
