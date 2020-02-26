Houston trailblazer Faye B. Bryant remembered for service locally and abroad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston leader, known for her public service locally and internationally, will be laid to rest this weekend.Faye B. Bryant died at the age of 82 on Thursday.Bryant served more than four decades with Houston ISD and was the 21st International President for Alpha Kappa Alpha (A.K.A.) Sorority, Inc.She not only worked as a teacher and counselor, but she also served on the Houston ISD School Board, eventually taking on the role of Executive Deputy Superintendent."She wanted to be a great teacher, but she wanted to do more than that," her sister, Barbara Solomon, said. "She wanted to make sure that she had an impact on the district."That impact was certainly felt throughout Houston. Bryant worked as the Director of Magnet Schools for HISD, something she felt would give students of all backgrounds a more equitable education."I think that magnet school program helped Houston to integrate more effectively than integration strategies in other cities in the south," Solomon said.Her service went beyond Houston. As International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Bryant made it her mission to make service the focus of the organization both nationally and internationally."She absolutely insisted that every member had to commit to being of service to others," said Solomon, who is also an A.K.A. member."In many ways, Solomon looked to Bryant for inspiration."Even at this point, even when she was not completely healthy, she was committed," She said. "She was still involved."Bryant worked with many non-profit organizations throughout her life. She was the third National President for Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. and chaired the Region 4 Education Service Center Board up until her death.In 2018, her sorority partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build a home in her honor."I have grandchildren now who talk about my sister and say, "Oh, I want to be like her when I grow up,' and that, for the family, is tremendous," Solomon said.Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. International President Dr. Glenda Glover released the following statement on Bryant's Death on Tuesday:Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan released this statement to ABC13 on Tuesday:Bryant's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, at 10 a.m. at Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft in Houston.