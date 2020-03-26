Society

Houston sewers double and overflow amid Coronavirus outbreak

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Public works officials are asking people to be mindful what they're flushing down the toilet due to problems down in the sewers.

Houston Public Works says sanitary sewer overflows have doubled since people started bulking up on toilet paper.

While public works crews understand and appreciate the use of wipes and disinfecting surfaces with paper towels, they want people to remember that those items can't be flushed down the toilets because they clog the sewer system. Even flushable wipes don't break down well in pipes.

Crews say they only thing you should be flushing down the toilet is toilet paper.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsewertoiletcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bend Co. testing available, but you must be screened first
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Dad struggles, joins 150k in Texas filing for unemployment
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
This restaurant's CEO is giving up his salary to pay workers
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Rockets star helps families hit hard by COVID-19
Here are the fruits and veggies that go the distance
ABC13's list of who's hiring in Houston
HISD closed food distribution sites for potential exposure
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
More TOP STORIES News