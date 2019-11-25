Houston Roughnecks season tickets are here

VIP Field Pass for one Roughnecks home game (limited time only).

Season ticket price-lock for the first two seasons.

Early access to the XFL's Football Advisory Network: an online community that will give football fans opportunities to share their thoughts, ideas, and feedback, and help the Roughnecks create its football and fan experience.

25% discount on merchandise at XFL.com.

Exclusive Roughnecks game day access.

VIP Roughnecks experiences throughout the year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After teasing everyone on Twitter, the Houston Roughnecks have finally revealed the football they'll be playing with when the season begins.Five-game season ticket prices were also announced: they start $100. According to the Roughnecks' website, season ticket members will enjoy exclusive benefits including:The Roughnecks play their first game ever against the L.A. Wildcats at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston on Saturday, Feb. 8.For more information,