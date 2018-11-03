SOCIETY

Have you voted? Houston restaurants want to reward you if you did

If you voted early, here is a list of restaurants where you can get a reward for doing so.

Midterm elections are near the end and a few Houston restaurants are encouraging voters to go out to the polls in the best way that they can - offering cheap/free food.

Here's a list of a couple of Houston restaurants that are offering discounts for those who present their "I Voted" sticker.
  • Daiqritas Express: You get $1 off any size Daiquiri when you show your "I Voted" sticker.
  • Karma Kolache: You'll get 10 percent off your total purchase if you bring in your "I Voted" sticker.
  • Houston's Watch Co.: If you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get half off your first drink.
  • Houston Flying Saucer: Wear your "I Voted" sticker and receive 10 percent off your meal. (Does not include alcoholic beverages)
  • Pearl Restaurant and Bar: By wearing your "I Voted" sticker, you'll receive a free item from their Bar Bites with the purchase of a drink.
  • Sud Italia: Early voters get a free glass of wine when they show their "I Voted" sticker.
  • UB Preserv: When you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get a Bavik Pilsner, shot of Wild Turkey and boudin Siu Mai for only $15.

Early voting location guide for 2018 elections
Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

