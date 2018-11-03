Daiqritas Express: You get $1 off any size Daiquiri when you show your "I Voted" sticker.

Karma Kolache: You'll get 10 percent off your total purchase if you bring in your "I Voted" sticker.

Houston's Watch Co.: If you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get half off your first drink.

Houston Flying Saucer: Wear your "I Voted" sticker and receive 10 percent off your meal. (Does not include alcoholic beverages)

Pearl Restaurant and Bar: By wearing your "I Voted" sticker, you'll receive a free item from their Bar Bites with the purchase of a drink.

Sud Italia: Early voters get a free glass of wine when they show their "I Voted" sticker.

UB Preserv: When you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get a Bavik Pilsner, shot of Wild Turkey and boudin Siu Mai for only $15.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3181053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

Midterm elections are near the end and a few Houston restaurants are encouraging voters to go out to the polls in the best way that they can - offering cheap/free food.Here's a list of a couple of Houston restaurants that are offering discounts for those who present their "I Voted" sticker.