Houston ranks No. 2 as most stressed city in Texas

From terrible traffic to unpredictable weather, Houstonians won't be surprised they were ranked the second most stressed city in Texas by Babylon Health.
The No. 1 spot went to San Antonio. Maybe the Spurs' abysmal record this year is causing some heart palpitations?
Babylon Health came to their conclusion after analyzing Twitter content to find out where people are most likely tweet about stress, anxiety and frustration. The company used a tool called TensiStrengh to estimate stress levels in these tweets based on a classification of words.
San Antonio and Houston ranked 14 and 15 respectively overall. San Antonio had 11.62 percent of its residents' publishing "stressed" tweets. Houston had 11.6 percent of "stressed" tweets.
Here are the full rankings in Texas:
- San Antonio - 11.62 percent
- Houston - 11.60 percent
- Corpus Christi - 11.52 percent
- Lubbock - 11.50 percent
- El Paso - 11.42 percent
- Laredo - 11.29 percent
- Fort Worth - 11.15 percent
- Garland - 11.15 percent
- Irving - 10.79 percent
- Dallas - 10.29 percent
- Austin - 10.20 percent
- Plano - 9.86 percent
- Arlington - 9.07 percent