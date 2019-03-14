Society

Houston philanthropist Lester Smith dies at 76

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Well-known Houston philanthropist Lester Smith died in his home Wednesday at the age of 76.

Smith, a second-generation oilman, was born in Wharton, Texas on August 16, 1942.

He was known for contributing more than $150 million to support numerous organizations, most notably Baylor College of Medicine, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Harris County Hospital District Foundation, Holocaust Museum Houston, March of Dimes, Seven Acres, Stages Repertory Theatre, and Texas Children's Hospital.

Smith was a three-time cancer survivor, who also received a double lung transplant in 2016.

He is survived by his wife Sue Smith, two children and seven grandchildren.
