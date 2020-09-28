Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens who continue call for change

It was the first public demonstration the city has seen since the grand jury's decision.
The march was predominately led by women and included several political and religious leaders.
Women were asked to bring pillows and blankets to symbolize their message: "I sleep for Breonna Taylor."
Demonstrators lay in the street with pillows and blanket to symbolize their message during their march for #BreonnaTaylor : I SLEEP FOR BREONNA TAYLOR https://t.co/DqNVDm8wFG pic.twitter.com/VOUfL8bSOA— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) September 27, 2020
Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker had been sleeping in bed before the shooting began.
READ MORE: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
"Breonna Taylor was not offered justice," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
The demonstration was supported by more than 50 churches, according to organizers.
Organizations such as One Family One Future, the NAACP, Urban League, and Real Beauty Real Women were also listed as supporters.
RELATED STORIES:
Pastors and civil rights activists call for Houston police oversight board changes
Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.