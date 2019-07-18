Society

High school graduates awarded with Houston Marathon scholarship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congratulations to two high school graduates who were honored with the 2019 Susan Poorman Blackie scholarship.

The scholarship is named in honor of the co-founder of the Houston Marathon Foundation and honors exceptional student athletes.

Katherine Babcock, a graduate from The Woodlands College Park High School, and Gerald Beaugene, a graduate from Travis High School in Fort Bend County, were awarded with the 2019 scholarship.

Each student will get $5,000 annually for four years.

It's something these special student athletes say they won't take for granted.

For more information on the scholarship, you can visit the Houston Marathon's website.

