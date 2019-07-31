Society

Houston man saves stranger who was drowning in Blue Lagoon

By
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Michael Payton says he was in the right place at the right time when he heard someone yelling for help at the Blue Lagoon near Huntsville.

He had just finished a swim, and was taking a video on his phone of the water when he heard it.

"I started recording and then I heard yelling. When I put the phone down, that's when I heard, 'Help' and I knew it was serious," said Payton.

Payton jumped back in the water to save the man he says he saw drowning.

"The minute I got to him he was going for his last breath and I grabbed him right before he went under water," said Payton. "As he's going under I grabbed him, and if it was a second or a few seconds later he would've been under."

He brought the man to shore.

Payton said, "When I got him to the end I said, 'Are you ok?' He said, 'Yes, thank you.' I said, 'Well, I have to wait out here for a moment anyway because I have to regain my breath, because I swam back and forth.'"

Payton didn't catch the man's name, but did take a picture with him. It was Payton's first time at the Blue Lagoon. It was a trip that turned into him being a hero for a stranger.

"I look at life a lot differently because life could be gone in one second and one moment," said Payton.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
66 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Environmental impact of ExxonMobil fire in Baytown
Heads up, Houston: This freeway shutdown will be a doozy
Worker killed when driver plows into SH-146 construction site
Dog found lying on dead owner's body now needs new home
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
Show More
Baytown neighbors want more protection after ExxonMobil fire
Astros trade for former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke
Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado
HOUSTON WEATHER: Less rain, more heat Thursday
Houston Restaurant Weeks announces 10 more can't-miss newcomers
More TOP STORIES News