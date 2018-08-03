SOCIETY

Houston man returns home after being detained in Vietnam during rare protest

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man returns home after being detained in Vietnam during rare protest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An American who was arrested during a protest in Vietnam last month is finally home.

William Nguyen, from Houston, was arrested June 10 during protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones that many say would benefit Chinese investors.

Video surfaced of Nguyen beaten and detained. His family quickly took to social media and reached out to lawmakers to help find him.

Nguyen's story went viral, and lawmakers began reaching out to the Vietnamese government to help free him.

AVietnamese court has convicted Nguyen of disturbing public order, but since he admitted to the violation, the court gave him a lenient sentence.

Nguyen's family spent some time in Singapore, where the Yale alum was currently studying public policy, before finally arriving in Houston Friday.

Nguyen and his family arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, happy to reunite with his other relatives.

Nguyen shyly addressed the media and discussed his experience in Vietnam jail.

He says he's thankful for everyone who worked to bring him home.

RELATED: Vietnam convicts, deports Houston man who joined rare protest

EMBED More News Videos

William Nguyen, from Houston, Texas, was arrested June 10 during protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydeportationu.s. & worldprotestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Lawson Craddock rewarded free beer after Tour de France
Do you realize how cute you were driving?
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect stalked doctor 5 times before killing him, sources say
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Timeline shows how police closed the net around Joseph Pappas
Dispatch audio records chaos before murder suspect shot himself
Crosby chemical plant, CEO indicted for 'reckless' release
Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Show More
Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist
Teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
FBI joins in search at Sims Bayou where body was found
NASA announces first commercial flight crew
More News