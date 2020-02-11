Society

Houston man has priceless reaction after seeing Deshaun Watson in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no secret that fans in Houston love the Texans, especially the quarterback Deshaun Watson.

When one Houston fan spotted Watson in downtown on Sunday, his reaction was nothing less than priceless.

Beezy Kyle posted the video on Twitter, which instantly went viral with over 23,000 likes and 4,000 comments. Watson himself even joined in on the fun, expressing how much he loved Houston.



The viral video was retweeted by many other sports accounts like Yahoo Sports, SportsCenter and Bleacher Report.

Kyle said he was just extremely excited to see the quarterback and couldn't believe he ran into him.
