Photo courtesy of McDonald's Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native Zelman Joseph celebrates his birthday in a unique way every year...at McDonald's.He has been celebrating his birthday at McDonald's for the past 25 years.Every year he buys Happy Meals for every child that attends and makes a donation in their name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston.Joseph turned 75 on March 21 and Birdie, Grimmace, and the Hamgburglar were all there to celebrate along with a crowd of community members.