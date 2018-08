EMBED >More News Videos Take a dip into this Texas-shaped pool perched atop a downtown Houston hotel.

Move over Marriott Marquis! There's some new splash competition in Houston.A new Texas-shaped pool will make its debut in Houston, but this time in one lucky family's backyard.Aquascapes Pools and Spas released an epic design on their Facebook page for one of their Houston clients.The company specializes in unique pool designs, waterfalls, and outdoor living spaces.