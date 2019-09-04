FLYING HIGH! Houston couple poses for wedding photos in bucket of fire truck ladder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5404110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'That's my dad!' His son says he couldn't resist getting a video of his 72-year-old dad Ralph Bennett dancing at a family wedding.

One couple will always remember the day they said, "I do" after literally flying high at their wedding.Mike and Jocelyn posed for photos in the bucket of a fire truck ladder last Saturday and truly reached new heights.In one of their photos, the ladder was extended all the way up with the happy pair smiling inside the bucket.In another snapshot, their wedding party surrounded them outside of the venue where they were hitched, the Signature Manor on Howell Sugar Land Road.How did they pull off such a sky-high feat?Well, it appears Mike may have been able to pull some strings.Mike is a Houston firefighter with Station 6 and brought a community volunteer fire truck to the wedding.