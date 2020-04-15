Society

Houston Congressman's new book tackles mental resilience

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw said his new book is not an autobiography.

"It really is a deeper discussion on mental toughness and mental resilience derived from my experiences in the SEAL teams, combat, research in psychology and philosophy, US history and a lot of pop culture too," he told ABC13. "So, it's a really multi-disciplinary book. It's a fun read. It's a deeper discussion than you might have expected from a SEAL or a politician."

The former Navy SEAL, who won the election to Texas' second congressional district in 2018, said the book came about after he was the topic of a joke on Saturday Night Live during his run for congress.

He said people expected him to join the online outrage, but he didn't. Instead, he rose above the insult, accepted an apology and made light of it.

While the book entitled, Fortitude: American Resilience In The Era of Outrage, isn't about that episode, it is about the idea of personal responsibility and moving past petty, unimportant disagreements.

"The book was written to find solutions to the petty outrage culture, offended culture and cancel culture that we all really see in our daily lives," he said.

The book launched on April 7, and the hardcover edition sold out on Amazon. Crenshaw said despite the early success, he's not planning on authoring any more books.

"It's this mix of a self-help book and a philosophy book. Throughout the course of the book, you'll learn more about me," he said. "You'll learn about some politics, even though it's light on the politics."

Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonbooksu.s. & worldcongress
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old shot and killed while waiting for friends
Mayor Turner announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Houston
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case
Airlines push travel credit, not cash, for cancellations
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
FBISD not returning to in-person classrooms for rest of year
Show More
Houston Costco employee returns $194 customer left behind
ABC13 Evening News for April 14, 2020
Head lice drug being studied as possible COVID-19 cure
Houston doctor can't wait until he holds his newborn once again!
Major airlines line up to split $25 billion in payroll aid
More TOP STORIES News