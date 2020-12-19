Houston BCycle company offering major discount on electric bikes for holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bike share company BCycle is giving out a major discount on their latest high tech ride for the holidays.Houston BCycle launched electric bikes last month, and now it's dropped the price from $6 for 30 minutes to just .50 cents for 30 minutes.The bike share company said it wanted to lift holiday spirits in a time when so many plans have been canceled and traditions have changed.The battery powered bikes assist riders up to speeds of 12 miles per hour, and riders can set their own pace beyond that.To check on the E-bike's availability, just open the BCycle app and look for the lightning bolt icon.Houston BCycle has a network of 100 stations and 800 bikes.Houston BCycle is also a non-profit, so consider supporting them this holiday season with the purchase of a gift card.With so many of us spending more time outside, it could be a great way to enjoy the outdoors.