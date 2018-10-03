SOCIETY

PARTY LIKE A RAP STAR: Lance McCullers spends birthday at Drake concert with Astros squad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., spent his 25th birthday in good company.

McCullers, who turned 25 on Tuesday, partied like a rock star at the Drake concert, and it looks like he has teammate Carlos Correa to thank.

McCullers posted videos to his Instagram stories giving props to the shortstop for "coming through with the bday surprise to Drake."

Correa also shared the experience on social media, tagging other members of the Astros squad including Dallas Keuchel, Marwin Gonzalez, Tony Kemp, Josh James, Collin McHugh, and Myles Straw.

Drake was in town for three shows as part of his tour with Migos. The final show was on Tuesday.

It's a busy week for the guys. They'll get back to defending their World Series title on Friday, when they take on the Cleveland Indians in game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park.
