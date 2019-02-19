GAME CHANGERS

WHIMSY WORLD: Acclaimed Houston artist creates colorful, 'Insta-worthy' wonderland

Grab your camera! Whimsy World is Houston's latest art pop-up, filled with Instagrammable scenes.

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Step through the doors of Houston's newest art pop-up, Whimsy World, and instantly, you're transported into a colorful dreamland. The massive space features eye-popping backdrops perfect for Instagram, including a forest of colorful, furry trees, a six-foot movable paint roller, and a bathtub sitting beneath a brightly-lit raincloud.

Whimsy World is the brainchild of acclaimed Houston painter Shelbi Nicole, who has created artwork for NASA, Super Bowl LI, Mini Murals Houston, Kendra Scott, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo throughout her career.

ABC13 caught up with the artist to take a peek inside her new photo-friendly exhibit.

For more on Whimsy World, click here.
