Houston a top city for singles who date while traveling for business

HOUSTON, Texas --
It's an all-too-familiar dilemma that plagues single business travelers. The hotel pay-per-view is blah - as is the room service chicken caesar salad. Does one stay in, watch Jimmy Fallon, and get an early start to the next business day? Or, instead, hop on an a dating app and see what unfolds that evening?

According to a new study, an overwhelming amount of Houston visitors choose the latter, as the Bayou City ranks among Match.com's top 10 spots for single "Frequent Flyer Dater" business travelers. More than one-fourth of singles have gone on a date while on a business trip, according to the Houston Chronicle. The majority of them meet at bars and restaurants, and others use dating apps and work connections.

The Match report, aided by travel tips app Localeur, lists H-Town No. 6, just behind Dallas. (Topping the list are Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.) The report even lists three go-to date night spots for travelers to "date like a local."

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
