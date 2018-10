Houston a top city for singles who date while traveling for business

It's an all-too-familiar dilemma that plagues single business travelers. The hotel pay-per-view is blah - as is the room service chicken caesar salad. Does one stay in, watch Jimmy Fallon, and get an early start to the next business day? Or, instead, hop on an a dating app and see what unfolds that evening?According to a new study, an overwhelming amount of Houston visitors choose the latter, as the Bayou City ranks among Match.com's top 10 spots for single "Frequent Flyer Dater" business travelers . More than one-fourth of singles have gone on a date while on a business trip, according to the Houston Chronicle . The majority of them meet at bars and restaurants, and others use dating apps and work connections.The Match report, aided by travel tips app Localeur , lists H-Town No. 6, just behind Dallas. (Topping the list are Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.) The report even lists three go-to date night spots for travelers to "date like a local."