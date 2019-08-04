Society

Honorary Freeport police officer joining motorcycle club

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Honorary Freeport Police officer Abigail Arias is joining another law enforcement organization Sunday -- the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club.

The group is holding a special swearing in ceremony for number 7858 and her brother Sunday afternoon. Abigail is being presented with her own vest, too!

The 7-year-old is battling cancer and has made it her mission to fight the bad guys.

Sunday's ceremony is at 3 p.m. at R House bar and Grill in northwest Houston.

