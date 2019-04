Monument honoring Sugar Land area veterans stands tall in iconic park

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land is known for many things including its idyllic neighborhoods and parks.Sugar Land Memorial Park is located at the corner of University Boulevard and Commonwealth. It's a place where there's something for everyone.The park, located along the Brazos River, is a real nature lovers paradise. It includes amenities like picnic pavilions, a playground, a walking and run pathway, and a dog park with separated spaces for small and large dogs.The most striking part of the park is the memorial for veterans. It's a grand and peaceful monument engraved with the names of Sugar Land area service members.For more information about the park, visit its website