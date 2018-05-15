SOCIETY

Homeowner fighting HOA to keep his work van in his driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

A northeast Houston plumber said the HOA is now forcing him to park outside the subdivision. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A northeast Houston plumber is considering moving out of his subdivision due to what he calls unfair rules from his homeowner's association.

Joey Albritton has lived in Summerwood for two years. He's a plumber who gets to and from jobs in a marked work vehicle.

Albritton said the HOA is now forcing him to park outside the subdivision.

"It's frustrating to not be able to park my own vehicle in my own driveway," he said. "Their entire argument is that work vans bring property values down in the neighborhood."

CIA Services, Inc. manages the HOA but declined to answer our questions about the situation. An attorney responded by e-mail, "Unfortunately, the Association does not discuss or comment on individual owner matters with members of the public or the media."

Albritton showed Eyewitness News a letter from the HOA, indicating he has until June 2 to move the van.

"I work most days from sun up to sun down and now I have to go to a storage facility and drop my van off," he explained. "If I do get an emergency in the middle of the night, I've got to drive my van all the way over to the storage lot."

Albritton said he offered to cover the decals on the van while it's parked in his driveway, but that didn't work.

"They defined to me at the board meeting a commercial vehicle as any vehicle used for work purposes or income based purposes," he said. "If I have to move I have to move. The working man is being pushed back into the country."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomeowner associationhomeownersHouston
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News