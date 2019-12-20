Society

Montrose homeless shelter in desperate need of more cots for residents

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Covenant House in Montrose has been serving homeless young people for more than 30 years.

Those between 18 and 24 years old are allowed to stay as long as they need to.



"These youth have come from a traumatic background, and it's going to take them a long, long time to get back on their feet," said Scurry Miller, Covenant House's chief program officer.

Many residents come to the facility through the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and its community action van.

"Everybody doesn't need to go to jail," said Constable Alan Rosen. "Often, what they need is for somebody to believe in them. Somebody to care about them (and) somebody to show compassion to them."

Covenant House has gotten so busy over the years, there aren't enough cots to go around. Many residents are now sleeping on couches, and staff members are asking for donations to purchase at least 50 more cots with blankets and pillows.

"Just because we don't have beds, we're not going to turn them away," explained Miller. "But, it is heartbreaking to see a mother and two children sleeping on mats on the floor of the cafeteria because that's all we've got."

If you're interested in donating to the Covenant House, click here.

READ ALSO: Constables play Santa and donate more than 800 toys to students in need

EMBED More News Videos

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office spent months raising money and toys. In the end, they were able to donate to students at 22 Houston-area schools.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhomelessabc13 plusabc13 plus montroseteenagerteenagersdonations
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of Austin mom and baby
Body of Austin mom found in car trunk near Houston
Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded sincere
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Looking back: Violence against new moms
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Show More
Constables play Santa and donate toys to more than 800 kids
Here are 4 tips to avoid the Galleria parking headache
Mattress Mack bouncing back after neck surgery
Family grieves off-duty HPD officer killed in wrong-way crash
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
More TOP STORIES News