Montrose homeless shelter in desperate need of more cots for residents

Those between 18 and 24 years old are allowed to stay as long as they need to.
Young adults at @CovenantHouse in Montrose are sleeping on couches and floors.— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 20, 2019
It’s not ideal, but they’re safe and warm. https://t.co/JAPcckiwMk pic.twitter.com/VF32AgzXmH
"These youth have come from a traumatic background, and it's going to take them a long, long time to get back on their feet," said Scurry Miller, Covenant House's chief program officer.
Many residents come to the facility through the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and its community action van.
"Everybody doesn't need to go to jail," said Constable Alan Rosen. "Often, what they need is for somebody to believe in them. Somebody to care about them (and) somebody to show compassion to them."
Covenant House has gotten so busy over the years, there aren't enough cots to go around. Many residents are now sleeping on couches, and staff members are asking for donations to purchase at least 50 more cots with blankets and pillows.
"Just because we don't have beds, we're not going to turn them away," explained Miller. "But, it is heartbreaking to see a mother and two children sleeping on mats on the floor of the cafeteria because that's all we've got."
If you're interested in donating to the Covenant House, click here.
READ ALSO: Constables play Santa and donate more than 800 toys to students in need
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.