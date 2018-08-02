SOCIETY

Homeless man gets job after Florida police officer helps him shave beard

Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview. He got the job!





That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil, who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.

Turns out, Phil got the job!

He started work earlier this week.

