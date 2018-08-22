SOCIETY

Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on street corner

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeless Aggie who handed out resumes on street corner lands a job

SAN JOSE, California (KTRK) --
There's good news about an Aggie who was homeless and handing out resumes in California. He finally got a job!

We told you about David Casarez last month. The Texas A&M graduate was trying to launch his own tech company in Silicon Valley when he ran out of cash and was forced to live in his car.

His story went viral after someone shared a photo of him, passing out resumes on a street corner. His sign read, "Hungry for success."

After the photo of him in a dress shirt and tie with his sign was shared on Twitter, he said he's received more than 200 job offers. Some of the companies that showed interest in Casarez included Google, Pandora and Netflix.

Since then, we're happy to report Casarez has a job.

Casarez tweeted that he accepted a position as a software engineer with a drone airspace defense company.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessjobscareersu.s. & worldtexas newsbuzzworthyviraltwittertechnologyfeel goodtexas a&m universitycollegeCaliforniaCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Show More
NEVER SETTLE: Houston Astros release 2019 regular season schedule
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
Man on the run after gunfight with workers at Porter business
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News