VOLUNTEERISM

Home Depot workers volunteer to improve 10 low-income homes in Houston

Home Depot volunteers to repair military vets' homes (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ten homes around the Houston area have a new look, thanks to Home Depot employees.

On Thursday, 200 Home Depot workers joined the nonprofit group Rebuilding Together Houston and spent their day off fixing up the homes for low income Houstonians.

Many of the homes belong to military veterans, including Johnnie Foster, who has lived in his southeast Houston house for more than 40 years.

Foster said he couldn't afford repairs and was worried that he might have to move out.

"To see these guys come out and give a helping hand is just humbling to see this happening," said Foster.

"The reality is there's never enough money and never enough volunteer time," said Chris Burton, of the Home Depot. "But we sure are gonna try, and you can only change the world one person at a time."

The Home Depot employees, many who traveled to Houston from across Texas, said the need for repairs is overwhelming since Harvey and they do this all year long as a way of giving back.
