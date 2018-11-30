Holiday movies showing at Rooftop Cinema Club in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're in a holiday movie mood, there are still tickets available at the Rooftop Cinema in Houston for its December lineup.
Some of the more popular Christmas movies sold out quickly, but you can still grab a seat at the outdoor theater for the following movies:
- Dec. 2: "A Muppet Christmas Carol"
- Dec. 6: "Jingle All the Way"
- Dec. 6: "It's a Wonderful Life
- Dec. 7: "Meet Me in St. Louis"
- Dec. 9: "Arthur Christmas"
- Dec. 11: "While You Were Sleeping"
- Dec. 15: "Gremlins"
- Dec. 19: "White Christmas"
- Dec. 20: "A Muppet Christmas Carol"
- Dec. 20: "It's a Wonderful Life"
Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children. A double deck chair that can be shared with a child is $25.
