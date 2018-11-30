SOCIETY

Holiday movies showing at Rooftop Cinema Club in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

This is Houston's first rooftop movie theater.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're in a holiday movie mood, there are still tickets available at the Rooftop Cinema in Houston for its December lineup.

RELATED: 25 Days of Christmas schedule on Freeform includes 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' 'Nightmare Before Christmas'


Some of the more popular Christmas movies sold out quickly, but you can still grab a seat at the outdoor theater for the following movies:
  • Dec. 2: "A Muppet Christmas Carol"
  • Dec. 6: "Jingle All the Way"
  • Dec. 6: "It's a Wonderful Life
  • Dec. 7: "Meet Me in St. Louis"
  • Dec. 9: "Arthur Christmas"
  • Dec. 11: "While You Were Sleeping"
  • Dec. 15: "Gremlins"
  • Dec. 19: "White Christmas"
  • Dec. 20: "A Muppet Christmas Carol"
  • Dec. 20: "It's a Wonderful Life"

Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for children. A double deck chair that can be shared with a child is $25.

SEE ALSO: Houston rooftop theater kicked off grand opening with "Dirty Dancing" showing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyentertainmentmoviemovie theaterchristmasholidayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Strangers attend Vietnam veteran's funeral after public plea
Celebrate with birthday freebies in December!
US museum dedicated to marijuana opening next year
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Sketch released of intruder who stabbed 71-year-old in shower
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Deadly San Marcos apartment fire intentionally set
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Man found shot to death in parking lot in Channelview
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
7-year-old in coma after truck hit her when she got off school bus
Strangers attend Vietnam veteran's funeral after public plea
Show More
Camera catches half-marathoners taking shortcut through trees
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
3 people killed, 8 injured during chase involving border agents
Dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Starbucks to block pornography on its Wi-Fi
More News