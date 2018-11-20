HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're still looking for that perfect holiday photo with the big man in the red suit, you and your family still have plenty of time to do it. You can see him for free at some places in the Houston area.
Here's a list, courtesy of MommyNearest.com, where you can visit Santa for free:
- Bass Pro Shops now through Dec. 24 (check website for days and times based on specific location).
- La Centerra has Santa visits Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sugar Land Town Square Sundays beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Christmas on Commerce in Tomball Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Toys & Candy on the Park in Kingwood Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 23 through Christmas from noon to 4 p.m.
- Market Street in The Woodlands now until Dec. 24 (times and days listed on the website).
- Houston Heights Woman's Club Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.
MommyNearest.com lists other locations where you and your family can see St. Nick around the Houston area and at local holiday events.
