Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo elects first woman to executive committee

Patricia "Pat" Mann Phillips is the first female to be named on the executive committee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time in the organization's history, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has elected a woman to its executive committee.

Patricia "Pat" Mann Phillips is the only newly elected member of the executive committee for the 2019 Rodeo season.

Phillips is an energy consultant here in Houston.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo made the announcement about the new leadership on Thursday.

In the same release, it was announced that Jim Winne was elected as the chairman of the board for the second consecutive year.

Winne was the founder, chairman and CEO of Legend Natural Gas companies. He retired in 2013 after 35 years in the oil and gas industry.

He has been a member of the Rodeo's Executive Committee since 2014.

Phillips and Winne join 13 other members of the executive committee.

The 2019 Rodeo is set for Feb. 25 - March 17.
