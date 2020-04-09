HISD warns students after staffer handing out laptops gets virus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD is warning parents and students who recently picked up laptops from a southwest Houston high school campus to self-quarantine for 14 days.The warning is being made after a Madison High School staffer who distributed the devices tested positive for COVID-19.People who came by the campus between Monday, March 23 and Monday, April 6, are being warned.All staff members who worked with that employee are also being asked to self-quarantine.