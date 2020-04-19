Society

HISD teams up with Houston Food Bank to host food drive for students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While traffic has been absent in Houston since the 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order began, the area around NRG was gridlocked for most of Saturday.

The Houston Food Bank held a large food distribution event, aimed at those left unemployed because of the business shut down, and for families who were already vulnerable before the virus ever hit. The line to receive the food stretched around the sprawling complex.

"People are hurting out there. It's are way of giving back during all of this," said a volunteer.

DRONE FOOTAGE: Lines were wrapped around the road as residents attempted to get free bags of fresh groceries.



Like the testing lines, this was also a drive-through operation. Cars lined up early, waiting for the gates to open. There were multiple lanes. Volunteers filled visitors trunks with fresh produce, portions of meat, vegetables, milk and bread, And staples, like peanut butter.

HISD was part of the donation effort, though the recipients ranged in age is from Young to Senior Citizen.

HISD's interim superintendent called the effort another example of all that the Houston food Bank does, and said the district is working to partner with the organization To continue giving food to students During the summer.

The Houston food Bank distributes 750,000 pounds of food to people in need each day.

