HISD policies under review after student wrongfully jailed

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District said it's reviewing policies after a student was wrongly jailed for a school robbery.A Houston mother is still trying to come to terms with what happened to her son at Bellaire High School."I knew that wasn't my child," she said. "I knew I didn't raise nothing like that."She asked us not to reveal her identity. Two weeks ago, her ninth grade son was arrested during school.She said school police officers told her he was caught on camera assaulting and robbing another student. He spent three nights in juvenile detention.The district attorney's office told ABC13 Eyewitness News last week the school officer later identified another suspect, and the charge was dropped."I haven't had no one call me to apologize," his mom said.Since we spoke to her son last week, we've been trying to get answers. We emailed and called HISD communications. We even went to the HISD police station, and got no answers.Last week, the district was on spring break. On Monday, we received a district statement."The Houston Independent School District Police Department is examining the facts of the case and reviewing policies. It is our goal to protect all our students."The student's mother wants to know what policies its reviewing, and how her son was jailed in the first place."I never would've thought this would happen to any kid, any mother that works, pay taxes and sends your kid to school, and you get accused of robbery," she said.Despite the dropped charge, the student said he was told he had to go to an alternative school. He went to Bellaire High School Monday, where his mother said he was able to return to class.