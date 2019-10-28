Society

Hip-hop pioneer Doctor Dre loses vision due to diabetes

NEW YORK -- A celebrated hip-hop-oriented entertainer and educator, Andre "Doctor Dre" Brown long ago established himself as a savvy creator of popular culture.

He has made his mark on radio and television, in the movies and in print, working successively as a DJ, composer, talent scout, program host, actor, author, and critic, but he is likely best-known as the co-host with Ed Lover of "Yo! MTV Raps", the tv show that did more than any other to make rap music and hip-hop culture global phenomena.

Doctor Dre is now battling type 2 diabetes, which has already robbed him of a toe and most recently his vision.
