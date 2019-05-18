Society

High school senior asks girlfriend to prom on Times Square billboard

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- There was a very unique promposal Sunday in Times Square.

Kyle Gelber is a senior at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, and he wanted a unique way to ask his girlfriend to the prom.

Fortunately for him, his father is friends with the CEO of T-Mobile, who arranged for an incredible billboard display.

Junior Phoebe Spar arrived for quite a surprise.

Gelber says he wasn't 100% sure she would say yes, but it was a risk he thought would pay off.

It sure did.
